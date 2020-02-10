You are here

Home » Local » King departs for Armenia

King departs for Armenia

By JT - Feb 10,2020 - Last updated at Feb 10,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday departed on a working visit to Armenia, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on bolstering bilateral ties, especially economic cooperation, and regional developments.

The King is also due to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and a number of officials, according to a Royal Court statement. 

up
2 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
With one voice

Sunday 26 January 2020

Angry and vindicated

Feb 10, 2020

Donald Caesar

Feb 10, 2020

Trump’s talk could mean war

Feb 10, 2020

Middle Easterners have their say in American elections

Feb 10, 2020

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.