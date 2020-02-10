You are here
King departs for Armenia
By JT - Feb 10,2020 - Last updated at Feb 10,2020
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday departed on a working visit to Armenia, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on bolstering bilateral ties, especially economic cooperation, and regional developments.
The King is also due to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and a number of officials, according to a Royal Court statement.
