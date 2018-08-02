King discusses border response with army chief

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Thursday visited the General Command of the JAF, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Supreme Commander was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat.

His Majesty and Freihat discussed issues related to the armed forces in various fields of operations, training

and logistics.

The King then checked on the level of preparedness of the armed forces units along the Kingdom’s borders to deal with any infiltration attempts by the terrorist groups that are being attacked and chased inside Syria.

His Majesty stressed his pride in the army and in security bodies’ personnel for their efforts in defending the Kingdom, as well as their humanitarian and relief efforts they have exerted to deliver medical support and services to the Syrians inside Syria.

The King voiced his confidence in the advanced levels that the armed forces have reached in terms of preparedness, armament and training.