King discusses cooperation with NATO secretary general

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah met on Tuesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and discussed military and training cooperation between Jordan and NATO, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.

Moreover, it was agreed to renew the Jordan–NATO cooperation agreement, in addition to the capacity building programme package, and the advanced status partnership programme, according to a Royal Court statement.

In remarks at the top of the meeting, King Abdullah noted the deep-rooted, historic friendship between Jordan and NATO, stressing that cooperation and coordination increase every year.

His Majesty expressed appreciation for NATO’s support for Jordan in military training and capacity building, noting that despite challenges in the region, Jordan and NATO have stood shoulder to shoulder on various occasions, and will continue to do so, the statement said.

For his part, Stoltenberg expressed appreciation for the close partnership between Jordan and NATO, commending the King’s “strong commitment and your strong leadership”.

“Jordan and NATO, we have been working together for more than 25 years, and we appreciate your contributions to our missions, operations in Afghanistan and Bosnia, and elsewhere, and also the fact that we are now training together, working more together. That’s good for NATO, and, hopefully also good for Jordan,” he added.

With “all the turmoil we see in the region, you are an island of stability in that region, and you have been at the forefront fighting terrorism,” the secretary general said, according to the statement.

“We think that the partnership between Jordan and NATO is even more important now, because the fight against Daesh is not over, and, therefore, we have to stand together,” he added.

The importance of continued coordination and consultation between Jordan and NATO on various issues of mutual concern was stressed in the meeting, the statement said.

Discussions also covered regional and international efforts in the fight against terrorism within a holistic approach, and the importance of the Aqaba Process meetings in this regard.

The King also met with members of the North Atlantic Council, who are the ambassadors of NATO country members, and discussed the strategic partnership between Jordan and NATO, and ways of expanding cooperation in military, security, training and counterterrorism fields, in addition to the latest developments in the Middle East.

During the meeting, attended by NATO secretary general the King stressed the need to reach a just, lasting and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to a separate Royal Court statement.

His Majesty stressed that stability in the Middle East cannot be achieved without peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis, the statement said.

The meeting covered efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, as well as regional and international efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach.

Members of the North Atlantic Council lauded the King’s wisdom and leadership, stressing that Jordan’s security is integral to Europe’s security, according to the statement.

They expressed the keenness of NATO and its member states to support the Kingdom in its efforts to achieve peace and enhance security and stability in the Middle East and the world.

They also voiced their appreciation for Jordan’s and His Majesty’s leading role in the fight against terrorism, noting the importance of the Aqaba Process meetings in this regard, according to the statement.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, His Majesty’s Adviser for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh, and Jordan’s Ambassador to Brussels Yousef Bataineh attended the meeting.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the King met separately with Canada National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, and Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom Gen. Sir Nick Carter.

Discussions covered bilateral ties and defence cooperation.