King discusses relations with Iraqi PM over phone

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday discussed in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, a Royal Court statement said.

The King and the premier stressed the “deeply-rooted and brotherly” Jordanian-Iraqi ties.

The phone call also addressed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields, particularly economy, trade and investment.

Discussions covered maintaining coordination and consultation on various issues to serve mutual interests, the statement added.

His Majesty met with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Planning Fuad Hussein on Wednesday.

Discussions during the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, focused on means to expand cooperation between Amman and Baghdad, especially in the economic, trade, investment, energy and transport sectors.

Talks on a ministerial level were held later in the day at the Prime Ministry, during which the two sides discussed the possibility for Jordan to import Iraqi oil at preferential prices.

His Majesty commended the “success of the political process” in Iraq, stressing the Kingdom’s support to Iraq’s security and stability and of efforts aimed at achieving prosperity in the country, in a way that meets the aspirations and hopes of the Iraqi people, according to the statement.