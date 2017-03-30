King discusses ties with Abu Dhabi crown prince

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday expressed Jordan's appreciation of the UAE's continuous support for the Kingdom, especially at the military level.

During a telephone call, King Abdullah voiced pride in the historical, "deep-rooted", and advanced relations in all fields, according to a Royal Court statement.

Also on Thursday, His Majesty met with Commander of the US Special Operations Command Gen. Raymond Thomas to review cooperation between the Kingdom and the US, with focus on military ties.

The meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by HRH Prince Feisal, focused on the situation in the Middle East, as well as the ongoing war against terrorism, the Royal Court said.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat also met with Thomas and the accompanying delegation.

The talks focused on regional and international developments, as well as means to enhance cooperation and coordination on issues of concern to the armed forces in both countries.