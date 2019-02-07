King discusses ties with Bahraini monarch as Crown Prince wraps up visit

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday received a phone call from Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, during which both leaders went over Jordanian-Bahraini ties, a Royal Court statement said.

During the call, both leaders highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Amman and Manama, voicing keenness to further develop them at all levels and continue consultation and coordination over various regional issues of joint interest.

HRH Crown Prince concluded a three-day official visit to Bahrain on Thursday, during which he met Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Bahraini Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, according to the statement.

During his visit, the Crown Prince received the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance of the First Class from the Bahraini king in tribute to his efforts in boosting relations between the two countries.