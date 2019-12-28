King discusses ties, region with Bahrain monarch

By JT - Dec 28,2019 - Last updated at Dec 28,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Friday with Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, discussed bilateral ties and current regional developments.

In the phone call, the importance of maintaining consultation and coordination over issues of mutual concern was stressed, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King has also sent a cable to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressing condolences over the victims of the passenger plane crash near Almaty on Friday, which claimed innocent lives and injured others.

In the cable, King Abdullah expressed sympathies to the president and people of Kazakhstan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, another Royal Court statement said.