King, Erdogan discuss trade, ties over phone

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received a telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which both leaders went over bilateral relations.

Talks during the call focused on the importance of enhancing cooperation between Amman and Ankara in various fields, especially at the economic and trade levels, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah and President Erdogan also discussed issues related to the free trade agreement between the two countries.

Turkish authorities have recently said they are ready to look into Jordan’s conditions to reactivate the suspended deal.

In 2017, Jordan’s exports to Turkey reached JD65.8 million, while imports from the partner country amounted in value to JD484 million, according to the Department of Statistics.