King exchanges Ramadan congratulations with leaders

By JT - May 27,2017 - Last updated at May 27,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday exchanged greetings with several Arab leaders on the occasion of Ramadan, according to a Royal Court statement

The leaders included Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Bahraini King Hamad Bin Issa Al Khalifah, Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

On Friday the King received cables of congratulations from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Also among the greetings were cables from Crown Prince of Kuwait Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

His Majesty also received cables from senior officials and officers in the Kingdom. HRH Crown Prince Hussein received similar cables from senior officers and officials in Jordan.