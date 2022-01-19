King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia visit Jordan’s pavilion at Fitur tourism fair

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia pose for a group photo during their visit to the Jordanian pavilion at the 2022 Fitur International Tourism Fair in Spain on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on Wednesday visited the Jordanian pavilion at the 2022 Fitur International Tourism Fair, which is currently taking place in Spain.

A total of 19 Jordanian tourist agencies and Royal Jordanian airlines, along with more than 10,000 companies from 165 countries, are participating in the event being held in Madrid between Wednesday and Sunday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) said that Tourism Minister Nayef Fayez briefed the king and queen of Spain on the Kingdom and the tourist attractions it enjoys, stressing the importance of the Spanish market.

Fayez also said that participating in the fair sends “a strong message” to the world that Jordan can attract tourist from across the globe and contributes to making Jordan a main tourist destination in the world, referring to the JTB’s efforts to attract and encourage tourists to visit Jordan.

JTB Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat expressed hope for the pavilion to see a high turnout of visitors.

During a meeting with media representatives, Arabiyat reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts in attracting more tourists from global markets and acquainted them with the top factors of Jordanian tourism.

He also highlighted the importance of taking advantage of the intensified media presence at the fair to promote the Kingdom and showcasing “the true image” of the tourism sector, in addition to answering their questions on Jordan.