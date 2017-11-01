King heads to Kazakhstan for official visit

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday departed to Kazakhstan for an official visit to meet with Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev and senior Kazakh officials, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

HRH Prince Ali was sworn in to deputise for His Majesty in Jordan, during the King's visit to Kazakhstan.

A Kazakh media report on Monday quoted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Jordan Azamat Berdibay as saying that the Monarch would pay a two-day visit to Kazakhstan, saying officials from both sides will meet for bilateral talks mainly focusing on trade and economic cooperation.

The two countries exchanged diplomatic missions in 2007, but ties started effectively in 1993, according to the Kazakhstani embassy in Amman’s website.