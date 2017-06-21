You are here
King honours participants in Kamaliyeh firefighting effort
By JT - Jun 21,2017 - Last updated at Jun 21,2017
AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh on Tuesday held an iftar banquet for 1,500 officials and volunteers who participated in the extinguishing of a wild fire which erupted in west of Amman.
During the banquet, Tarawneh delivered His Majesty›s greetings to all of those who participated in fighting the fire, a Royal Court statement said.
Thirty-five dunums of trees were destroyed in Saturday’s wild fire in Kamaliyeh neighbourhood, west of Amman, where King Abdullah also participated in the firefighting effort.
