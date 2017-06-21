King honours participants in Kamaliyeh firefighting effort

You are here

By JT - Jun 21,2017 - Last updated at Jun 21,2017

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh on Tuesday held an iftar banquet  for 1,500 officials and volunteers who participated in the extinguishing  of a wild fire which erupted in west of Amman.

During the banquet, Tarawneh delivered His Majesty›s greetings to all of those who participated in fighting the fire, a Royal Court statement said.

Thirty-five dunums of trees were destroyed in Saturday’s wild fire in Kamaliyeh neighbourhood, west of Amman, where King Abdullah also participated in the firefighting effort.

 

 

 

 

