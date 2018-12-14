King Hussein Cancer Centre wins UAE medical sciences award

AMMAN — Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai, has recently honoured the King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC) with the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences.

KHCC won the award for the category of best medical college, institute or centre in the Arab world, reported the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

KHCC Director General Asem Mansour received the award on behalf of the KHCC at a ceremony held in the United Arab Emirates. He said in the statement that, “this award is the culmination of our combined efforts over the years, and a manifestation of our success in promoting comprehensive cancer care in the Arab world”.

Mansour continued, saying: “KHCC is now among the most sought after centres in the world, offering cancer patients the most advanced treatment plans.”

The Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences includes the following three categories: the International Awards, the Arab World Awards and the UAE Awards. All of the awards aim to recognise individuals, universities, institutions and research centres around the world for their outstanding achievements in the field of medicine, the statement added.