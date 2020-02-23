King instructs military housing fund to support PSD retirees

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Sunday instructed the military’s housing fund to support Public Security Department (PSD) retirees, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In implementation of these Royal directives, PSD Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh ordered the one-time issuance of military housing benefits for 600 retired officers on March 1, Petra reported.

The decision includes 500 loans for retired PSD officers, 50 loans for retired civil defence officers and 50 loans for retired gendarmes.

The Royal directives also included the formation of a special administration to be responsible for PSD retirees, in which military retirees will serve, to be managed by a working brigadier general.

The administration will include four divisions, one for fallen officers, one for retirees, one for wounded personnel and a communication and coordination department.

The administration will also be in charge of communicating with all military retirees, addressing their needs and serving them wherever they are.