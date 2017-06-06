You are here
King, Kuwaiti emir discuss ties, region
By JT - Jun 06,2017 - Last updated at Jun 06,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a phone call from Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Royal Court announced on Monday.
The two leaders discussed bilateral ties, ways to enhance joint Arab action and the latest developments in the region, the statement said.
Related Articles
His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with the emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the sidelines of the Arab summit currently hosted by Kuwait.
AMMAN — Kuwait Emir Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on Monday stressed the deep-rooted Jordanian-Kuwaiti ties, voicing hope for more growth
AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez on Monday delivered a written letter by His Majesty King Abdullah to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahma
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jun 04, 2017
Jun 04, 2017
Jun 05, 2017
Opinion
Jun 05, 2017
Jun 05, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment