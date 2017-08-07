King lends patronage to Crown Prince Sandhurst graduation

By JT - Aug 07,2017 - Last updated at Aug 07,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday left Jordan for the United Kingdom, where His Majesty and Her Majesty Queen Rania, will take part in the graduation ceremony of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst's cadets, which include HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

His Majesty will lend patronage to the ceremony, a Royal Court statement said.

The Crown Prince has enrolled in the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, from which his father, King Abdullah, and his grandfather, His Majesty the late King Hussein, had graduated.

In May 2016, Prince Hussein graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, DC, where he majored in international history. His Royal Highness graduated in 2012 from King’s Academy in Madaba.

A Royal Decree was issued on July 2, 2009, naming His Royal Highness as Crown Prince.

HRH Prince Feisal was sworn in as Regent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.