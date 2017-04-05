You are here
King meets Egyptian president in Washington
By JT - Apr 05,2017 - Last updated at Apr 05,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah began his visit to the US on Tuesday by meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, in line with Jordanian-Egyptian coordination on various regional issues.
King Abdullah and Sisi, who held talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, earlier, discussed regional and international efforts to revive Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.
The two sides reaffirmed the need to reach a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative.
Discussions also touched on crises in the region, at the forefront of which is the Syrian crisis, as well as conditions in Iraq and Libya.
His Majesty and Sisi also exchanged views on the regional and international efforts to combat terrorism within a holistic strategy, since it threatens global peace and security.
Royal Hashemite Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, King’s Office Director Jafar Hassan, and Jordan’s Ambassador in Washington Dina Kawar attended the meeting. From the Egyptian side, Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry and the president’s accompanying delegation were also present.
