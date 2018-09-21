King meets representatives of international, US Jewish organisations

His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania, meets with representatives of international and US Jewish organisations

NEW YORK — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday affirmed the importance of stepping up efforts to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the two-state solution, which is the only way to achieve security and stability in the region.

Speaking at a meeting in New York, attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania, with representatives of a number of international and US Jewish organisations, King Abdullah stressed that there can be no peace or stability in the Middle East without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace and security, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty noted the important role of Jewish organisations in supporting efforts to achieve just and lasting peace in the region.

The meeting also covered the financial challenges facing UNRWA. The King called for supporting the UN agency to ensure it continues its vital role in providing education, health, and relief services for refugees.

Discussions addressed efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, and efforts to fight terrorism within a comprehensive approach.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas, Jordan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Sima Bahous, and Jordan’s Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar attended the meeting.