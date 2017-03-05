You are here
King meets top UK general over defence ties
By JT - Mar 05,2017 - Last updated at Mar 05,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday discussed bilateral relations, focusing on the military and defence fields, with British Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Stuart Peach, according to a Royal Court statement.
During the meeting held in Basman Palace the King and Peach discussed efforts to combat terrorism and the latest developments in the region. The meeting was attended by HRH Prince Feisal, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and British Ambassador to Jordan Edward Oakden.
Freihat met separately with Gen. Peach and an accompanying delegation at the command of the rapid reaction forces, where they discussed bilateral cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. During the meeting, the delegates were briefed on the tasks, duties and training programmes of the force, whose officers later showcased the weapons and gear it uses during its missions, Petra added.
