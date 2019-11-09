King to open Parliament’s fourth ordinary session today

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled on Sunday to open Parliament’s fourth ordinary session and deliver the Speech from the Throne.

The Senate will later hold a meeting chaired by Senate President Faisal Fayez to read three Royal Decrees, the first proroguing Parliament’s extraordinary session as of September 7, the second adjourning its ordinary session until November 10, and the third summoning it to meet in an ordinary session as of Sunday, November 10.

Fayez will also read the Royal Decrees appointing Hani Mulki and Talal Kofahi as senators as of November 7, before the Upper House embarks on electing members of the committee who will be tasked with preparing a reply to the Speech from the Throne.

After the Senate meeting, the Lower House will hold its first meeting to read the three decrees.

The Lower House will then elect two deputy speakers and the speaker’s assistants and the members of the panel who will draft the reply to the Royal Speech.

The Lower House will not elect a speaker as Constitutional amendments in 2016 extended the speakership term for two years instead of one. The terms of other members of the permanent office remain for one year.