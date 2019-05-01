King opens premises of Gendarmerie command in Karak

By JT - May 01,2019 - Last updated at May 01,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Tuesday inaugurated the premises of the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie’s Moab command in Karak Governorate.

The new premises were established in line with the Gendarmerie’s strategy to address the needs of local communities within the framework of decentralisation and ensuring the quality of security services provided to the public, a Royal Court statement said.

King Abdullah praised the advanced level of gendarmerie personnel, in terms of armament and training, commending their efforts to protect the country and the public.

His Majesty was received by General Directorate of the Gendarmerie Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh and a number of senior officers at the site of the new premises, according to the statement.

The King met with Hawatmeh and discussed a number of security and administrative issues related to the work of the Gendarmerie directorate.

In addition, His Majesty was briefed on the new command’s duties, and the Gendarmerie’s modernisation plans, aimed at enhancing performance and safeguarding the security of citizens and residents around the Kingdom, the statement added.