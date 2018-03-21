King partakes in panel discussion on anti-terrorism

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands on Tuesday took part in a panel discussion on regional security, a Royal Court statement said.

During the session, attended by a group of Dutch officials and representatives of NGOs specialised in anti-extremism and terrorism, His Majesty stressed that cooperation among countries is the only path to win war against terrorist groups, which are a common enemy of the world that is flexible and able to adapt.

The King underscored the need for a holistic approach that incorporates the military, ideological and security aspects, noting that Jordan has launched Aqaba Process, in which regional and international partners, including The Netherlands, meet to coordinate and intensify efforts related to the anti-terror fight.

His Majesty warned against the phenomenon of Islamophobia and the danger of isolating Muslim communities in the Western world, which could be manipulated by terrorists as a pretext to support their agendas.

For his part, Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok commended Jordan’s role, under the King’s leadership, in enhancing security and stability, expressing his country’s appreciation for His Majesty in clarifying the real image of Islam.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The session covered the challenges and crises in the Middle East and efforts to reach political solutions, in addition to Jordan and the Netherland’s contributions to peace efforts.