King prorogues Parliament as of May 7

By JT - May 01,2017 - Last updated at May 01,2017

 AMMAN —  A Royal Decree was issued on Monday, proroguing the first ordinary session of the two Chambers of Parliament as of May 7, a statement from the Royal Court said.

Under Article 34 of the Constitution, the King has the power to convene, inaugurate, adjourn, and prorogue the Parliament.

His Majesty King Abdullah inaugurated the 18th Parliament's first ordinary session on November 11 with a Speech from the Throne.

The laws enacted by the sitting Parliament that went into effect included laws amending the tourism, public health and collection of state funds laws. 

They also included pieces of legislation to protect the environment and consumers, a law governing the work of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission and the National Human Rights Centre and another on national documents, among others.

