King, Queen to visit Australia, New Zealand

AMMAN — Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania are scheduled to pay a state visit to Australia on November 23 upon an invitation from its Governor General Peter Cosgrove, according to a Royal Court statement released Wednesday.

At Canberra, Australia's capital, and the city of Sydney, His Majesty is going to hold meetings with the governor general, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, senior officials and parliamentary leaders.

On November 28, the King is scheduled to conduct an official visit to New Zealand, during which he is going to hold talks with its Governor General Patsy Reddy, Prime Minister John Key and officials and parliamentary leaders.

The talks in Australia and New Zealand seek to boost cooperation between them and Jordan in economic, investment and trade fields, in addition to discussing regional and international issues, the statement added.