King receives condolence phone call from Bahrain monarch over Prince Muhammed’s passing

May 01,2021

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday received a phone call from Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, who expressed condolences to King Abdullah, the Hashemite family and the Jordanian people over the passing of HRH Prince Muhammed Bin Talal, according to a Royal Court statement.