King receives Peace of Westphalia Prize in Germany

His Majesty King Abdullah receives the Peace of Westphalia Prize in recognition of his endeavours for peace and international security and stability in Münster City, Germany, on Saturday (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday received the Peace of Westphalia Prize in recognition of his endeavours for peace and international security and stability.

The award ceremony was held in German Münster City, attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania, along with German President Joachim Gauck, his spouse, and European and international figures.

The prize, which enjoys a distinguished historical status and represents a symbol of peace in Europe, holds the name of North Rhine-Westphalia State, which is famous for the Peace of Westphalia treaties that ended long years of wars and spread peace among Europe's peoples.

In a speech at the event, His Majesty called for learning lessons from Westphalia Peace, calling for fresh thinking, and highlighting the similarities between the situation in Europe in the 17th century and the current one the Middle East.

“There were influential voices urging the parties not to reconcile; not to put grievances aside; not to accept neighbours of a different path and a different faith. But the negotiators ¬– at one time and another, I understand, more than 100 delegations – went a different way. They saw that their own interests would only be met when, together, they fulfilled a collective interest: in peace, cooperation, and mutual respect,” His Majesty said (see full speech on page 4).

His Majesty underlined “a dangerous lack of understanding of the true nature of Islam”, warning that extremists – on all sides – use that lack of knowledge to “polarise societies and drive us apart”.

He called for collective action to end the regional crises and vulnerabilities that terrorists exploit.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Gauck commended Jordan's humanitarian role in the Middle East, stressing that those aware of the Kingdom's efforts in shouldering the refugee burden cannot but respect it and what it stands for.

Pro-peace Jordan, he said, has proved a model for other countries, commending its record as a refugee host despite its scarce resources, especially in the educational sector, where refugees in Jordan are granted this right.

Chairman of the Economic Association of Westphalia and Lippe Reinhard Zinkann praised His Majesty's courage in confronting regional challenges, and exerting efforts to bring about peace and stability to the region’s peoples.

Münster’s mayor said that Jordan is an exemplary country when it comes to peacemaking and persistence ,preserving its security and stability despite existing in a turbulent region. He urged more assistance to be funnelled to the Kingdom to help it overcome various challenges.

Later in the day, His Majesty returned to the Kingdom after concluding the two-day visit to Germany.

Meeting with Gauck

His Majesty on Saturday held talks with President Joachim Gauck in Münster City, which focused on Jordanian-German relations and highlighted joint keenness to enhance these ties at all levels.

Discussions also went over regional and international developments, and called for having further coordination and consultation between the two countries, so as to enhance regional and world peace and security, according to a Royal Court statement.

Guack congratulated King Abdullah for receiving the Peace of Westphalia Prize in recognition of his endeavours for peace and international security and stability.

The German president expressed his appreciation for Jordan's role in dealing with various challenges, especially the Kingdom's support to international efforts exerted in the war against terrorism and providing Syrian refugees with necessary humanitarian services.

His Majesty voiced his gratitude for the German support to Jordanian development projects, and the German government's recent decision that endorsed a new aid package to help the Kingdom alleviate economic hardships and address poverty and unemployment, through benefitting from the German expertise in the technical training field.

For his part, Guack commended Jordan's leading role in dealing with various regional and international challenges, as well as the Kingdom's model of security and stability.

Jordanian and German senior officials attended the meeting.