King returns home after concluding Washington trip

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah returned to Jordan on Thursday after concluding a visit to Washington, DC, where he met with US administration officials, and Congress leaders and committees, a Royal Court statement said.

King Abdullah’s meetings covered means to bolster Jordan’s strategic partnership with the United States, as well as regional developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

During the working visit, King Abdullah met with US Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan, as well as National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The King also met with Senate Leadership, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), and the Senate’s Armed Services Committee, Committee on Appropriations and Committee on Foreign Relations, in addition to the House Armed Services Committee.

Moreover, His Majesty met with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and House Leadership, as well as the House of Representatives’ Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programmes, and Foreign Affairs Committee.

The King’s visit to Washington, DC, came after the Congress’ midterm elections, which took place in November 2018.