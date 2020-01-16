King returns to Jordan after Europe visit

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah returned to Jordan on Thursday after concluding a working visit to Europe that included stops in Brussels, Strasbourg and Paris, according to a Royal Court statement.

On Wednesday, the King delivered an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, covering a number of regional and international concerns.

His Majesty also met with European Parliament President David Maria Sassoli. The meeting covered the strong ties between Jordan and European Union institutions, and means to boost them in various areas, especially economic and development sectors.

Also on Wednesday, His Majesty held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on the two countries’ partnership, as well as current regional and international developments.

In Brussels on Tuesday, the King held talks with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over prospects of cooperation and partnership between Jordan and the EU.

Also on Tuesday, the King met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and discussed military and training cooperation between Jordan and NATO, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.

It was agreed to renew the Jordan–NATO cooperation agreement, in addition to the capacity building programme package, and the advanced status partnership programme.