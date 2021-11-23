You are here
King returns to Jordan after visit to Bahrain, UAE
Nov 23,2021 - Last updated at Nov 23,2021
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, returned to Jordan on Tuesday after a visit to Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, according to a Royal Court statement.
