King, Saudi monarch discuss ties in phone call

By JT - Nov 22,2020 - Last updated at Nov 22,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Sunday with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, discussed the deep-rooted, brotherly ties between the two countries and peoples.

King Abdullah thanked King Salman for inviting Jordan to participate as a guest of honour in the G-20 Leaders’ Summit held by Saudi Arabia, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty commended Saudi Arabia’s efforts, during its presidency of the G-20 this year, to safeguard the global economy amidst COVID-19 repercussions.

