King says Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites a duty he is proud to carry

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday delivered an address in Yerevan, attended by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, academics and diplomats at the Presidential Palace (see full text of the speech).

In the speech, attended by Their Royal Highnesses Prince Ali and Prince Ghazi, His Majesty’s chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, the King said the Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites is “a duty I am proud to carry”.

Noting that Jerusalem is holy to followers of the three monotheistic faiths, His Majesty said “all have a stake in safeguarding the spirituality, peace and coexistence that it symbolises”.

“We cannot let the holy city turn into a flashpoint for violence and division. So preserving the city’s identity and its legal status, as well as the historic status quo in relation to holy sites, Islamic and Christian alike, is going to be key. So we look to Christian leaders and friends like you and around the world to work with us in safeguarding Jerusalem as a unifying city of peace,” the King said.

In remarks introducing His Majesty, President Sarkissian noted the strong ties between Jordan and Armenia, recalling their shared history dating back to Sharif Hussein Bin Ali, who gave instructions to provide support for Armenian families in need.

He also highlighted the talks held earlier with the King on opportunities to advance cooperation in several sectors, such as economic and tourism-related areas.