King says sustaining UNRWA services key to region’s stability, security

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday stressed the importance of sustaining the services provided by UNRWA as key to the security and stability of the region.

Receiving UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini at a meeting attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, King Abdullah said the international community must uphold its social responsibility towards Palestinian refugees by providing the funds to enable UNRWA to continue its role, according to a Royal Court statement.

At the meeting, which took place at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment to maintaining the care it affords to all refugees on its territories.

Discussions covered the outcomes of the Extraordinary Virtual Ministerial Pledging Conference for UNRWA, held recently by Jordan in cooperation with Sweden, to ensure the sustainability of the provision of relief and services to Palestinian refugees.

The meeting also touched on the need to enable UNRWA to uphold its social responsibility towards refugees, in addition to its political and legal responsibilities to safeguard their rights and the rights of host countries.

The King praised UNRWA’s efforts in supporting the Palestinians and alleviating their suffering, especially in these difficult and unstable times, as the world continues to face the challenges posed by coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

For his part, UNRWA Commissioner General Lazzarini expressed appreciation of Jordan’s role in supporting the agency’s efforts and the attention the Kingdom gives to refugees.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh, and the accompanying UNRWA delegation attended the meeting.