King sends letters to princes Feisal, Ali, Talal after retirement from army

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday voiced his gratitude for Their Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal, Prince Ali and Prince Talal for their distinguished military services in three letters after they were referred to retirement from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

In his letters, the Monarch expressed his sincerest appreciation of the military services of the three princes, adding that the services at the JAF have been such a great honour for the Hashemite Royal family, a Royal Court statement said.

The King also noted that modernising the armed forces and improving their capabilities to enable them to carry out their responsibilities has been among his key priorities, adding the JAF is currently undergoing a comprehensive restructuring and development process, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of operation units, cutting down expenses and re-organising the army's command structure for the coming years, the statement said.

Addressing the three princes, the King said: "As institutionalism is the basis of the JAF's work and the main pillar upon which the modernisation, development and restructuring process is rested, it has been required that you are sent to retirement just like your high-ranking brothers in the army."

King Abdullah expressed his pride in the services of Prince Feisal while he was serving as commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force and assistant for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff, granting him the honorary rank of lieutenant general at the JAF.

The King expressed his pride in Prince Ali's services in the Special Forces and Royal Guards, and granted him the honorary rank of major general.

His Majesty also expressed his pride in Prince Talal's services as a military secretary to His Majesty the late King Hussein and an officer at the Special Forces, granting him the honorary rank of major general.