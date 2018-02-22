You are here
King thanks US Congress for support
By JT - Feb 22,2018 - Last updated at Feb 22,2018
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday discussed Jordan-US military relations with member of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services Senator Jack Reed, a Royal Court statement said.
During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty stressed the “historical” relations and the strategic partnership between the two countries, expressing appreciation for the US Congress’ stances in support of Jordan.
Talks also covered the regional crises and efforts to reach political solutions for them, in addition to the war against terrorism.
Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh and the King’s Office Jafar Hassan and US Chargé d’Affaires Henry Wooster attended the meeting.
