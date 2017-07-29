King, Trump discuss Jerusalem over the phone

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday discussed with US President Donald Trump over the phone the latest developments related to Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty expressed his appreciation for the support of Trump and for the important role played by the American administration in helping to contain the crisis.

During the call, King Abdullah stressed the importance of intensifying coordination to avoid the recurrence of such crises and to preserve the historical and legal status quo of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

On Saturday His Majesty the King, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army visited JAF headquarters, where chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and the Royal Jordanian Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti received the King alongside other top brass.

The King met with Freihat separately over issues of interest to the armed forces. Freihat briefed His Majesty on the results of his visit to the United States last week and the discussions he had during a series of meetings with a number of military leaders in the US Department of Defence, with the aim of boosting military cooperation relations.

The King checked on the preparedness of the army’s various units and “voiced his pride and confidence in JAF for the remarkable levels reached in preparation, arming and training, in addition to the great role it plays in serving the causes of the nation”, the Royal Court said.