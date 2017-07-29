You are here

Home » Local » King, Trump discuss Jerusalem over the phone

King, Trump discuss Jerusalem over the phone

His Majesty briefed on Jordan-US defence ties by army chief

By JT - Jul 29,2017 - Last updated at Jul 29,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday discussed with US President Donald Trump over the phone the latest developments related to Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty expressed his appreciation for the support of Trump and for the important role played by the American administration in helping to contain the crisis.

During the call, King Abdullah stressed the importance of intensifying coordination to avoid the recurrence of such crises and to preserve the historical and legal status quo of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

On Saturday His Majesty the King, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army  visited  JAF headquarters, where chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and the Royal Jordanian Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti received the King alongside other top brass.

The King met with Freihat separately over issues of interest to the armed forces. Freihat briefed His Majesty on the results of his visit to the United States last week and the discussions he had during a series of meetings with a number of military leaders in the US Department of Defence, with the aim of boosting military cooperation relations. 

The King checked on the preparedness of the army’s various units and “voiced his pride and confidence in JAF for the remarkable levels reached in preparation, arming and training, in addition to the great role it plays in serving the causes of the nation”, the Royal Court said.

up
8 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 5 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
The least Israel should do

Saturday 29 July 2017

Why tax cuts for the rich solve nothing

Jul 29, 2017

Wasta, and wasta

Jul 29, 2017

Donald Trump, CEO

Jul 29, 2017

Urbanisation 2.0

Jul 29, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.