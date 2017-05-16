King, Trump discuss ties, region over phone

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed over the phone cooperation ties and strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the latest developments in the region.

During the call, His Majesty and Trump reviewed endeavours that aim at reaching political solutions to Middle Eastern crises, in addition to ongoing efforts to fight terrorism in a holistic approach, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty has met the US leader twice since the latter’s assumption of office in January. The first was a brief meeting on the sidelines of the Prayer Breakfast in February, while the King paid an official visit to Washington in April, where he held extensive talks with the administration and Congress leaders.