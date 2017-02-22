You are here
King, US commander discuss military ties
By JT - Feb 22,2017 - Last updated at Feb 22,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah received the Commander of the US Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel on Wednesday, according to a Royal Court statement.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries, especially in the military field.
The King and Votel also discussed regional developments and efforts to combat terrorism.
Jordan and the US are partners in an international coalition to fight the Daesh terrorist group.
In addition to taking part in the actual attacks against the terrorist organisation, Jordan has been leading the ideological war against extremists, which are dubbed “khawarij,” or outlaws of Islam in Jordan’s anti-terror literature.
The Kingdom has worked actively with the global community for a comprehensive approach to the challenges that terrorist groups pose today.
In a speech last year, His Majesty said: “I have said from the outset that we are fighting a war within Islam against the outlaws of Islam, the khawarij,” he said, adding: “Yet, as is painfully seen, these terrorists and outlaws threaten the entire world. They spare no peoples; they respect no boundaries, moral or geographic. The Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas have all been targets. This is a war we have to fight, and win, as a united global community.”
