You are here

Home » Local » King to visit Qatar Tuesday

King to visit Qatar Tuesday

By JT - Oct 11,2021 - Last updated at Oct 11,2021

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania, is scheduled to visit Qatar on Tuesday.

During the visit, King Abdullah and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani will discuss the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, as well as means to expand cooperation across all sectors, and the latest regional and international developments, according to Royal Court statement.

up
0 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.