King warns of ‘catastrophic’ one-state solution in interview with MSNBC

By JT - Sep 24,2019 - Last updated at Sep 24,2019

AMMAN — US cable TV news network MSNBC, which is owned by NBCUniversal, conducted an interview with His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday.

In the interview, conducted by NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell, King Abdullah stressed that the two-state solution is the only means of ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The King warned that a one-state solution means an apartheid future for Israel, which would be catastrophic, a Royal Court statement said.

His Majesty touched on a number of regional issues, stressing Jordan’s support for Saudi Arabia following the recent attacks on Aramco’s oil facilities.

The King reaffirmed the distinguished Jordanian-Saudi relations, highlighting that the security of Saudi Arabia is of the utmost importance to Jordan.

Details of the interview are scheduled to be released on Tuesday.