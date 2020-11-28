Kingdom’s COVID graph shows declining trend

AMMAN — The Kingdom’s epidemiological curve shows a declining trend after witnessing stability in the number of registered virus cases, according to Assistant Secretary General of Primary Health Care Administration Ghazi Sharkas.

Saturday is the last day of the 47th epidemiological week in the country, he said, noting that weekly COVID-19 infections dropped by 4,516 cases to reach 33,266, compared with the 46th week, while the reported difference compared with week 45 totalled 2,041.

He added that figures showed that weekly COVID-19 deaths also went down compared with the last two weeks, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The rate of positive tests also has fallen to 17.4 per cent, a percentage less than the previous weeks, he said, emphasising that at the beginning of the 48th week, the Kingdom has reported 3,108 COVID-19 cases, which reflects that the epidemiological curve is declining.

The assistant secretary general said that “the decrease in number of coronavirus infections is an opportunity”, calling for maintaining the downward trend through abiding by preventive measures and physical distancing to avoid any setbacks.