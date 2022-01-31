Kingdom's daily COVID cases hit record of 16,226

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 28.77 per cent on Monday (Photo courtesy of Unsplash.com)

AMMAN — Twenty-four COVID-19 deaths and 16,226 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload to 1,225,309, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,217, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 28.77 per cent.

A total of 56,399 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 1,496,240, according to the statement.

The statement added that 4,102 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to stand at 1,126,695 after finishing the 14-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently active 85,397 COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 206 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 900, the statement said, adding that 179 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 14 per cent, ICU beds reached 27 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 7 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 26 per cent, 42 per cent ICUs and 17 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 14 per cent, 9 per cent for ICUs and 6 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 8,400 infections in Amman, 2,203 in Irbid, 1,130 in Zarqa, 977 in Balqa, 715 in Karak, 540 in Ajloun, 468 in Jerash, 461 in Madaba, 399 in Mafraq, 388 in Aqaba, 260 in Tafileh, 206 in Maan, 60 in Petra District, and 19 cases in Ramtha District.

The statement added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,582,481, while 4,223,674 people have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,856,305.