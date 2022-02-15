Laboratory dedicated to cultural heritage opened at SESAME

Italian Ambassador Fabio Cassese inaugurates a new laboratory dedicated to cultural heritage at the Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East on Monday (Photo courtesy of Italian embassy Facebook page)

AMMAN — Italian Ambassador Fabio Cassese on Monday inaugurated a laboratory dedicated to cultural heritage at the Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East (SESAME), home to the Middle East’s first synchrotron.

The laboratory is part of the INFN-CHNet network, focusing on applying science and technology to preserve cultural heritage.

Director of SESAME Khaled Toukan, Italian National Institute for Nuclear Physics (INFN) Coordinator of the CHNet network Francesco Taccetti and Mariangela Cestelli Guidi, who is in charge of one of INFN’s synchrotron beamlines, attended the event, along with members of the scientific community, according to an Italian embassy statement.

The newly launched laboratory has been provided with high-level technical equipment, including a new microscope and spectroscope worth nearly 250,000 euros.

Opened by His Majesty King Abdullah on May 16, 2017, SESAME is an intergovernmental scientific facility based in the Allan area of the Balqa Governorate. It is the only Middle East synchrotron light source, as well as the first real international scientific centre of excellence in the region. Its activities focus on materials science, biology, medical science and protection of cultural heritage, created under the auspices of UNESCO.

“Italy has been strongly committed to support SESAME since its creation, both financially and in terms of highly-qualified human and scientific resources,” Ambassador Cassese said.

Italy and Jordan have collaborated on several academic and archeological projects that prioritise cultural heritage with the support of the Italian Development Cooperation, Cassese added.

“The Italian and INFN’s participation in SESAME has been intense and continuous, from the construction of a part of the accelerator and of the detection systems to the role played in the European project OPEN SESAME for the training of the structure’s operators and of the community of users,” commented Toukan.

Gihan Kamel, in charge of SESAME’s infrared beamline, said synchotoron technology allows artefacts to be safely inspected.

“Synchrotron radiation sources have a significant impact on the study of cultural and natural heritage, allowing safe, non-destructive examinations of artworks and artefacts,” he said.

SESAME’s scientific director Andrea Lausisaid SESAME offers access to critical technology that benefits an archeologically rich country like Jordan.