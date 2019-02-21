Labour Ministry announces availability of 3,300 jobs across Kingdom

AMMAN — The Labour Ministry on Thursday announced that there are some 3,300 job in various sectors that are available through the ministry’s 27 employment offices.

Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Khatib said that these job opportunities are available in all governorates and according to the needs of the private sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khatib noted that interested jobseekers can visit the employment offices to check on the available jobs, adding that there are 217 jobs in Aqaba, 122 in Maan, 624 in Irbid, 254 in Ajloun, 100 in Karak, 205 in Tafileh and 42 in Balqa.

A total of 92 jobs are available in Mafraq, 660 in Zarqa, 636 in Amman, 280 in Jerash and 62 in Madaba, he said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the ministry, through the national framework for empowerment and employment, has provided jobs for around 2,000 jobseekers since the beginning of the year as part of the executive plan of the framework that aims at providing a total of 30,000 jobs for the youth in 2019.

The main targeted sectors for employment include tourism, services, industry, construction, health, ICT and agriculture, he noted.

The 2,000 people who were employed were distributed as 100 in the tourism sector, 50 in the industry, 213 in the construction, 32 in the services, 567 in the health, 389 in the ICT, 20 in the agriculture and 200 in production branches, the spokesperson said.

Fifty other people were employed in vocational training programmes, 80 in entrepreneur businesses (individual self-employment) and 300 in the national employment programme, according to Khatib.

He said that the programme aims at providing jobs for Jordanians, reducing unemployment rates in saturated specialisations, attracting national workers, increasing women’s participation in the labour market, expanding recruitment programmes in cooperation with the private sector, encouraging entrepreneurial work and supporting the business environment.