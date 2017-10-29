You are here
Labour Ministry signs agreement to boost restaurant sector
By JT - Oct 29,2017 - Last updated at Oct 29,2017
AMMAN — The Labour Ministry, the Employment-Technical and Vocational Education Training (E-TVET) Fund and the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweets Shops Owners on Sunday signed a cooperation agreement to implement a national programme enhancing the restaurant and confectionery sector.
The agreement aims at reducing the proportion of foreign workers by 10 per cent annually to replace them with unemployed Jordanians as of February 2018.
According to the agreement, the ministry will provide incentives for replacement, training and employment programme for one year, 5 per cent of the minimum wage, a JD25 transportation allowance, a JD25 social security contribution allowance and health insurance at 3 per cent of the minimum wage for 24 months.
Labour Minister Ali Ghezawi stressed the importance of activating the role of the private sector in the national programme for employment, and of directing the youth towards technical and vocational jobs.
The agreement was signed by Ghezawi, Acting General Director of E-TVET Mohammad Shuqair and President of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweets Shops Owners Omar Awad.
