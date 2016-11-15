‘Largest number of Jordanians ever studying in US’

AMMAN — The number of Jordanian students currently studying at institutions across the US reached a record high in 2016, according to an annual report released by the US State Department.

A US embassy statement, citing findings of the Open Doors report for 2016, said that there are currently some 2,330 Jordanian students in the US, the largest number recorded since the figures have been tracked.

This number, which does not include students with Jordanian/American dual citizenship, represents an increase of 5.2 per cent from 2015, according to the statement.

The number includes 908 undergraduate students and 1,022 graduate students.

Jordan now ranks eighth in the Middle East and North Africa region for the number of students in the US, it added.

“The total number of international students at US colleges and universities surpassed 1 million for the first time ever during the 2015-16 academic year — an increase of 7 per cent from the previous year,” the embassy said.

“Conversely, there are around 1,000 American students at institutions in Jordan this year,” it added.

The statement said those seeking more information on studying in the US can contact the embassy’s education adviser, Nawal Qutub, at [email protected]