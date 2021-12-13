Legal Affairs minister meets with US ambassador

AMMAN — Minister of State for Legal Affairs Wafaa Bani Mustafa and US Ambassador Henry T. Wooster on Sunday discussed means of enhancing cooperation between the two countries, notably in the legal fields.

During a meeting attended by USAID Mission Director Sherry Carlin, Bani Mustafa highlighted the long-lasting mutual ties, expressing the Kingdom’s appreciation for the US support for Jordan in various fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She also referred to the Kingdom’s efforts towards modernising the political system, including constitutional amendments and draft laws for elections and political parties, meant to further engagement of women and youth in political life. Talks also went over the necessity of maintaining mutual coordination and cooperation in service of the two nations.

The US diplomat reiterated his country's ongoing support for the Kingdom in various fields, notably efforts related to economic and development reform, as well as modernising the political system.