Lower House begins deliberations on new amendments to Civil Status Law

AMMAN — The Lower House on Sunday began its deliberations over amendments to the Civil Status Law, under which the age at which Sharia judges can grant marriage permits to minors would be raised to 16 instead of 15.

The new amendments also allow a judge to grant marriage permits to people with mental disabilities, provided an official medical document proves that the marriage is in his or her best interests, that his or her condition is not hereditary and that he or she do not constitute any danger to their spouse, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The new bill stipulates that the court must inform the first wife or wives that their husband has married another after the marriage takes place, and must ensure that a woman engaged to be married to a man who is already married are aware of his marital status.

Under this draft, optional training courses for spouses-to-be must also be carried out in line with regulations issued by the Chief Islamic Justice.

The law also grants women who are 45 years old or less — instead of 50 years old or less — and are able to have children but have none, the right to get a divorce if it is proved that the husband is unable to have children.