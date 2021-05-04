Lower House deliberates draft anti-money laundering law

By JT - May 04,2021 - Last updated at May 04,2021

AMMAN — The Lower of House on Monday embarked on deliberations over the draft anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing law, which proposes stricter penalties for such crimes.

The draft is part of Jordan's international commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction pursuant to the findings of the Kingdom's 2020 mutual evaluation process, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The assessment, which was approved by the National Committee for Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks, showed that the overall anti-money laundering risk in Jordan is "high", while the counter-terrorism financing threat is "medium."

The bill introduces detailed criminal penalties in the event that the reporting authorities do not comply with the provisions of the law. This is in addition to imposing a special penalty for violating the legislation related to the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Additionally, the draft introduces harsher punishment for legal persons and the confiscation of proceeds that convicted persons collect from the crimes they commit, according to Petra.

According to the draft, an attachment and confiscation office shall be established and be directly affiliated with the Attorney General according to a bylaw to be issued for this purpose.

Moreover, the bill expands the scope of those subject to the law, identifies supervisory and competent bodies in the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing domain.

It also expands the powers of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Financing Terrorism, and defines the functions and powers of the Financial Information Unit.

Replying to MPs’ queries whether implementing UNSC resolutions are obligatroy, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh referred to the primacy of international conventions, including UN Charter, over domestic legislations except for the Constitution.