Lower House endorses 15 articles in draft universities law

AMMAN — The Lower House on Tuesday endorsed 15 articles out of 39 in the 2017 draft law on Jordanian universities.

The draft law, according to mandating reasons, aims at enhancing the independence of higher education institutions and their councils, empowering them to implement their tasks within the general policy of the higher education and developing the quality of higher education and its outputs, among others, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

MPs agreed on the formation of universities' boards of trustees, which comprise a president and 12 members who at least hold a bachelor's degree. The 12 members have to be distributed as four academics, three representing the industry and trade sector, four experts and the university president.

President and members of the board of trustees can serve for a renewable four-year term.

The draft law does not allow assigning a university president or a former president as chairman of a board of trustees before five years of leaving office, and bans a faculty member to assume a post as member of the board.

The draft law gives boards the authorities to draw university policies, endorse annual and strategic plans, assess the performance of the university and its leadership, and assign president deputies, deans and presidents of branches.