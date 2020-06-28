Man sentenced to 8 years for plotting terror attack against JAF personnel

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a December 2019 State Security Court ruling sentencing a man to eight years in prison after convicting him of plotting terrorist attacks against the armed forces patrolling the borders.

The court declared the defendant guilty of plotting to attack Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) personnel patrolling the borders in October 2018 to avenge the death of one of his relatives by the JAF. He was handed the maximum sentence.

Court papers said that the defendant was known in the area for making a profit off of smuggling people across the Jordanian-Syrian border.

Together with another man who was also convicted but did not appeal the verdict, the defendant plotted "to attack JAF members patrolling the borders to avenge the killing of his relative", court transcripts said.

“The defendant, however, was arrested before he was able to carry out his plans," court documents stated.

Through his lawyer, the defendant contested the verdict, arguing that the SSC had failed to present any solid evidence that could implicate him.

The lawyer also argued that the SSC had not examined "allegations of torture and duress while the defendant was being interrogated by the security forces", according to court documents.

Meanwhile, the SSC's attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the ruling, stating that the court had abided by the proper legal procedures in sentencing the defendant.

The higher court ruled that the SSC had followed the proper procedures when sentencing the defendant and that he deserved the verdict he had received.

The Court of Cassation judges were Mohammad Ibrahim, Naji Zubi, Yassin Abdullat, Bassem Mubeidin and Nayef Samarat.